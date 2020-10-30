Karlie Kloss Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Child

She and husband Josh Kushner have been together for eight years.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are reportedly expecting their first child. According to a source close to the couple who spoke to People on October 29th, Kloss and Kushner, who just celebrated their second wedding anniversary on October 18th, will welcome their baby in early 2021.

"Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021," a source reportedly told People. "She will be the most amazing mother."

Neither Kloss nor Kushner have verified this source's claim that they're expecting. In 2019, Kloss had to shutdown pregnancy rumors after posting a photo from their October wedding the year prior. What some fans thought was a potential pregnancy, Kloss clarified it was actually just a love of french fries.

Again, commenting "pregnant?" on anyone's photo that isn't a pregnancy announcement is never a good idea.

Though the pair have been married for two years, Kloss and Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, husband to President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, have actually been together for nearly a decade. Before their engagement and marriage in 2018, the model and the tech mogul first linked up in 2012.

Despite their ties to the Trump administration, both Kloss and Kushner are Democrats, having attended Women's Marches, the March for Our Lives, and more recently, Kloss shared a photo of herself dropping of her mail-in ballot while wearing a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris face mask—obviously, girl voted blue.