Fans Think This Kardashian Holiday Photo Has Been Photoshopped And It Honestly Seems Plausible

Though the massive annual Kardashian Christmas party has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the family still got together for a pre-holiday trip to the mountains of Lake Tahoe in northern California. And yes, this being the Kardashian/Jenner crew, they shared plenty of snaps from their winter getaway on social media, but one in particular is sparking rumors of photo editing—because it appears that eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian may have been digitally added into the shot.

Kim Kardashian West shared the photo in question, a stunning shot of the famous family in their winter gear with the mountains serving as a gorgeous backdrop. She captioned the picture, “Tahoe w the fam.” Though the entire family isn’t pictured—none of the kids are present, nor are Rob Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, or Kim’s husband, Kanye West—fans quickly noticed that Kourtney looked as if she was added in after the fact.

Some even thought that the entire photo was digitally altered and that the family used cardboard cutouts of themselves, which feels undeniably bizarre, even for a family that has had plenty of Photoshop fails in the past.

Check out the picture for yourself, and get out your magnifying glass.

Not only did fans flood Kim’s Instagram post with questions about Kourtney in the photo, but Twitter began lighting up with jokes about it, too.

All jokes aside, we still have a few questions, including where the rest of the family is if not in the photo. Also, if Kourtney was added in, why wasn’t everyone else?