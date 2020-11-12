Fans Aren’t Pleased That the Kardashian Christmas Party Is Still a Go

"It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before," Khloé tweeted.

First, there was Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday bash on a private island. Then, there was Kendall Jenner's 25th birthday/Halloween party. Now, the Kardashian-Jenner family is planning to go forth with their usual Christmas celebrations. In a normal year? Fine! In a year in which many of us are doing our due diligence by remaining home, staying distant from family members, and missing huge milestones due to a deadly pandemic? Not great, as many Kardashian fans and critics alike will tell you.

On November 9th, a fan tweeted at Khloé Kardashian asking if the famous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party would be canceled this year, to which Kardashian responded, "I pray not!"

Kardashian noted that she thinks it will be "way smaller obviously," and that's she's "totally fine with that!" She continued, "But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest."

As many followers quickly noted, "thinking of what is safest" doesn't require much thought. The safest thing to do is to not have a party. Period. Big party or small gathering, if you're hanging out with people from outside your household, it's not the "safest" option, as the CDC has told us since the start. According to current CDC guidelines, the lowest-risk events are still "virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings."

"I love you and you're a badass but the safest way to do it is to just not do it," wrote one replied on Twitter, adding that since Kardashian had COVID-19 herself, she should know better.

Others seconded this fan's sentiment. "Why is it so hard for y’all to just stay home," another person wrote. "Not the end of the world to not have a party damn." One fan added, "I love ya Klo but is that the best use of the tests we have? So you can party?"

But if the Kardashians decide to go through with their party, despite the warnings and naysaying, then they should learn from their recent mistakes and keep it off social media.

"So many people look up to you guys and when they see you partying they think it’s okay to do the same," one fan said of their recent social media posts. "Please set a good example."

We can't say we'd be surprised if the Kardashians decide to host yet another party or some sort of gathering based on their not-so-distant past actions. What is a little surprising is that, despite so many fans expressing their disappointment in the their partying while everyday people are unable to do things like attend loved ones' funerals, visit family, and partake in activities that fulfill them, the Kardashians continue to miss the point.