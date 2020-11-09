Moms of daughters, specifically daughters of color, shared how moved the are to have a Vice President who looks like them.

These Are the Best Twitter Reactions to Electing the First Black Woman and Asian American Vice President

We’re 100% sure you’ve heard the good news, but it’s so good that we’re gonna say it again: Kamala Harris has officially been elected as the first female, Black, Indian-American, and bi-racial Vice President of the United States of America. And if that introduction alone doesn't scream "this is history in the making, people!," then the massive amount of tweets driving home the importance of Harris's win absolutely will.

Over the weekend, people across the country (and the world) took to the streets to celebrate Presidential-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris's impressive win over the incumbent Trump administration—and, of course, many also took to Twitter, where users released an outpouring of love and support for our new Vice President-elect.

Madam Vice President-elect is no stranger to breaking barriers: She was also the first woman to be elected District Attorney in San Francisco; the first woman of color to be elected D.A. in the state of California; the second woman of color to serve in the Senate; and the fourth woman to appear on a major party’s presidential ticket. (Hence her “pioneering” reported Secret Service name.)

Many parents of young girls of color, including Mindy Kaling and Harris's own sister Meena, noted the impact of Harris’ history-making win on their daughters’ lives.

One mom wrote, "My daughter will vote in 8 years. When I explained to her it could very well be for Kamala Harris as president I cried."

In her victory speech on Saturday, November 7th, Harris specifically thanked Black women, whom she said are "too often overlooked, but so often prove that they are the backbone of our democracy." The role of Black female voters in this election was absolutely crucial in delivering a Democratic win: According to NBC News’ exit poll results, 91% of Black women voted for Biden and Harris in this year's presidential election.

After acknowledging the significance of her win, Harris promised that the way has been thoroughly paved for more women to follow in her footsteps.