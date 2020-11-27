Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Posted Sweet Tributes to Their Late Dog Petunia

"We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything," Cook wrote.

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook sadly lost their "old lady" Petunia on Wednesday, November 25th. Both Cuoco and Cook posted heartfelt tributes to their senior rescue dog who was part of the very happy Cuoco-Cook pup pack for the last leg of her life.

"After a life of untold loneliness and hardship she is at rest. For that I am happy," Cook captioned his tribute post to Petunia on Instagram. "We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything."

"She is resting at peace, with everyday’s sunset to warm her," he continued. "That is what matters most. Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but it’s affects on the soul. You affected everyone who met you. You’re forever my old lady😭😘😍 I miss you so much already, sleep my sweet angel❤️❤️❤️"

Cuoco posted her love for Petunia to her Instagram Story, per People, writing, "We were so honored to love her in her final days. We love you dear special Petunia. You are the reason we continue to save dogs just like you. And we will never stop."

She also tagged the rescue organization from which they adopted Petunia, Paws For Life K9 Rescue.

Petunia was part of the ragtag group of rescue animals at the Cuoco-Cook household, consisting of horses Bella, Poker, and dwarf mini horse Shmooshy, and fellow dogs Blueberry, Dumpy, and Norman, who Cuoco named her production company after.

Earlier this year, Cuoco announced that she lost her rescue dwarf pony Fiona, who dealt with multiple health complications after coming to Cuoco and Cook "in such terrible shape." The couple only had Fiona for a "very short time," but Cuoco wrote on Instagram, "we were thrilled we got any time with her at all."

"Let me make this very clear.. there is a reason she was a rescue," Cuoco continued. "We take on many of these dwarf ponies and it looks so cute and exciting that everyone wants one. It’s not. They have severe medical issues and most have been completely mistreated and not taken care of."

She noted that dwarf ponies should not be bred the way they are, as the breeding makes them so prone to medical issues. "It’s WRONG," Cuoco wrote. "We did all we could but her small body could not survive. She no longer has to live in pain and she passed away covered in blankets surrounded with love."