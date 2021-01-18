Justin Timberlake *Finally* Confirmed He and Jessica Biel Had a Second Baby Last Year
"His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping."
It's official! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are parents to not one, but two boys—their 5-year-old, Silas, and their newborn, Phineas. The "Cry Me a River" singer will be a guest on today's The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, January 18th, to announce the happy news. This is the power duo's first official confirmation of baby number two, whom they welcomed into the world in 2020.
As excited as we are for Silas to be a big brother, we also have a million burning questions, and who better to ask them than Ellen DeGeneres? The daytime talk show host took to Instagram on Sunday, January 17th, and shared a sneak peak of her interview with Timberlake, "You're a dad again! You have another child."
"His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping," Timberlake revealed to DeGeneres. "We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful." While reports surfaced that the couple had had a second child, they never confirmed Biel was expecting nor that she had given birth back in July.
The 39-year-old artist went on to share that parenting is very different and gets a little bit harder when you go from one child to two: "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes you go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly," adding, "Sort of like, 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!'"
And it looks like Silas is loving his new role as big brother! The proud dad told DeGeneres that so far, he's enjoying it but they'll have to reconvene once Phineas is able to walk and chase Silas around the house. Right now, he can't torment his older brother, who is currently into tennis, LEGOs, and his new Nintendo Switch or as Timberlake nicknamed it "child's crack."
"I don't know if you've ever seen a child when you threaten to take their technology away, but it's like, 'Come on, daddy! Don't do me that way!'" he laughed.
Given the fact that the iconic couple don't shy away from posting about Silas—or their affection and love toward each other, for that matter—it's probably safe to say that we can expect to see Phineas make his social media debut sometime in the near future. Congrats to the happy family!