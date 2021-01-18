Justin Timberlake *Finally* Confirmed He and Jessica Biel Had a Second Baby Last Year

As excited as we are for Silas to be a big brother, we also have a million burning questions, and who better to ask them than Ellen DeGeneres? The daytime talk show host took to Instagram on Sunday, January 17th, and shared a sneak peak of her interview with Timberlake, "You're a dad again! You have another child."

"His name is Phineas, and he's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping," Timberlake revealed to DeGeneres. "We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful." While reports surfaced that the couple had had a second child, they never confirmed Biel was expecting nor that she had given birth back in July.

The 39-year-old artist went on to share that parenting is very different and gets a little bit harder when you go from one child to two: "It's a lot of fun, but I guess the saying goes you go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly," adding, "Sort of like, 'You go get that one, I'll get this one!'"

And it looks like Silas is loving his new role as big brother! The proud dad told DeGeneres that so far, he's enjoying it but they'll have to reconvene once Phineas is able to walk and chase Silas around the house. Right now, he can't torment his older brother, who is currently into tennis, LEGOs, and his new Nintendo Switch or as Timberlake nicknamed it "child's crack."

"I don't know if you've ever seen a child when you threaten to take their technology away, but it's like, 'Come on, daddy! Don't do me that way!'" he laughed.