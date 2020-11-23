Justin Bieber Wrote the Sweetest Message for Hailey On Her Birthday

"I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are."

Yesterday, November 22nd, Hailey Bieber celebrated her 24th birthday, and husband Justin wrote her the sweetest, most gushy, note on Instagram. The pair just recently rang in their first wedding anniversary in September, and it's clear that the love between the Biebers keeps growing stronger with every passing moment.

"My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you," Justin captioned his birthday post for Hailey. "I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are."

He continued, "My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."

In her own celebratory post, Hailey wrote, "24✨✨✨ feeling so grateful. Thank you for all the love and kind messages." She included two photos—one of which was herself and Justin celebrating together (seemingly safely at home, might we add).

Celeb best friends like Kylie Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski commented heart-eyes emojis, while Khloé Kardashian wrote, "Happy birthday gorgeous! I love your spirit, heart and your soul!"

Demi Lovato commented, "Happy bday beauty!" And Ashley Benson wrote, "Love you hails. Happy birthday."

In September, Justin celebrated their anniversary with yet another swoon-worthy post dedicated to his wife. "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!"

He continued, "You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!!"