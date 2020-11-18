Hailey Bieber Proves Justin and Selena Gomez Were Not a Thing Back in 2017

She's been happily married to Justin Bieber for well over a year, but Hailey Bieber is finally clearing up some long standing rumors about when the duo started dating, including the rumor that Bieber was also dating his ex Selena Gomez when they first reconciled.

Confused? Allow us to explain. It might feel like a lifetime ago, but back in late 2017, fans were in a tizzy when it seemed like Gomez and Bieber had rekindled their flame and gotten back together. Neither had ever confirmed the rumors, and it clearly didn’t last (sorry, Jelena shippers) because by summer 2018, Bieber was reportedly engaged to Baldwin, whom he’d also had an on-again/off-again romance with as far back as 2014.

Now, Baldwin is setting the record straight about the couple’s relationship timeline, confirming that there was no overlap between Bieber's romances with his now-wife and with his ex. Baldwin sat down for a chat with Ashley Graham on the Tuesday, November 17th episode of her Pretty Big Deal podcast, opening up about what really went down back in 2018.

Addressing speculation over the seemingly quick timeline between the pair dating and getting hitched, she shared, “People don't know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together.”

Hinting at Bieber's past relationship with Gomez, she added, "Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out."

And yes, while they did get married pretty quickly into their engagement, Baldwin added that her long history with Bieber made for a strong foundation. “Everything happened really fast. You know, I think everybody knows that. Everybody was kind of, like, 'Hey, did you get married?’ We’d been having conversations like that since we were really young and for a long time. I just don’t think people knew the history because I was also so private about everything and people made their own perceptions.”

She also opened up a bit about getting married young, adding, “getting married at 21 is really scary." Baldwin said, “Although I felt like I had lived a lot of life and I always knew I wanted to be married young, I always had this idea in my mind like if Justin and I ever end up back together, we’re gonna be like way later in life. He’s gonna be like 30 and have figured it out and if not, we’re never gonna be together.”