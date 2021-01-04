Surprise! Jonathan Van Ness Got Married and Just Shared the Couple's Love Story in Pictures

Apologies to literally everyone in the entire world—comedian and hair wizard Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye is officially off the market. Van Ness and their partner Mark Peacock secretly tied the knot earlier this year, and the love story JVN shared on Instagram on January 2nd is sweet enough to warrant a limited series on any streaming platform. Netflix, take note.

"We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour," Van Ness began in an Instagram caption paired with several of their favorite photos with Peacock. "At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth’s of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break? Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I’m quite sure he felt the same 🥰."

JVN wrote, "Here’s some of my favorite moments together and here’s to making many more 🏳️‍🌈 Thanks so much for your support and love for us!! Love y’all!!"

Van Ness announced their marriage to Peacock in a end-of-year wrap up Instagram post pulling out some favorite memories from the tumultuous year of 2020. "2020 was a year unlike any other," JVN wrote on December 31st, and began listing some incredible things they were able to achieve despite the things thrown at them including campaigning for Elizabeth Warren, finishing a standup tour, hosting weekly Zoom quizzes, and meeting new friends.

"I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with," Van Ness snuck into the mix within their caption and included a shot from their big day swapping vows.

Over on his own Instagram feed, Peacock also wrapped up his 2020 with a thankful post dedicated to JVN. In 2020, "I left London and moved across the Atlantic, got dressed up for numerous seriously hilarious zoom quizzes, re-discovered a love for gardening, learn to drive on the left, got married to my soulmate and one true love @jvn and adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo and entered a family with 4 amazing cats," Peacock wrote.

On JVN's dedicated post to Peacock, fellow Queer Eye host Bobby Berk commented, "makes me so happy," and model Tess Holliday added, "We love Mark." And Sophia Bush commented what we all were thinking, "So happy for you!!"