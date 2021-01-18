Jonathan Scott Called Zooey Deschanel His "Favorite Person" in Sweet Birthday Message

Yesterday, January 17th, Zooey Deschanel celebrated her 41st birthday, and her partner for just over a year, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, dedicated a super-sweet Instagram post to her, calling Deschanel his "favorite person."

"Today is my favorite person's birthday," Scott captioned his post, showing off a few of his best-loved snaps of himself and Deschanel. "You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. I know we can't celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve."

He continued, "#HappyBirthday, @ZooeyDeschanel. You fill my life with so much joy."

Shortly after Scott posted his Instagram, Deschanel commented, "Aw!!!! You're the sweetest and I am the luckiest! ❤️❤️❤️," and brother Drew Scott joked, "I thought I was your fav person?! 🤣❤️Happy bday Z!"

Though the pair had to celebrate at home, as most of us have had to do thanks to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it appears as though Deschanel still had a wonderful birthday complete with cake, balloons, and confetti.

"Celebrating another trip around the sun," Deschanel captioned her own birthday post. "Thank you for all your lovely birthday wishes! So grateful for life and love 💗."

Her former New Girl costar Lamorne Morris commented, "Happy bday gal!!!!!" and Reese Witherspoon said, "Happy Birthday , Zooey!! 💖"

New Girl's Hannah Simone even shared a birthday post for her friend and former castmate. "Happy birthday sweet Zooey," Simone wrote. "So happy I got hired to be your tv best friend."