Aaron Samuels Is in Hallmark's First Gay Christmas Movie and Has Taught the Cast the 'Mean Girls' Dance

Come November 22nd, Hallmark Channel will air its first-ever Christmas flick with a gay couple in the lead. One half of that couple is played by Jonathan Bennett of Mean Girls fame (some of you may know him better as his Mean Girls character Aaron Samuels). And to celebrate the merging of two worlds, Bennett taught his Hallmark's The Christmas House costars the iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" dance originally performed by The Plastics.

Bennett and his castmates Sharon Lawrence and Brad Harder Arychuk set themselves up under a very Christmasy archway lined with twinkle lights and candy canes and did the infamous choreography so well. Like, they might want to consider taking this act on the road.

"If you weren’t already excited for The Christmas House airing 1 week from today, maybe this video of Broadway legend @sharonelawrence doing the jingle bell rock on set with her two gay sons will get you in the festive mood," Bennet captioned the video. "She’s not a regular mom she’s a cool mom."

Harder Arychuk shared the same video adding, "Like are you freakin kidding me! Do you see how much in concentrating in this video?! The pressure of dancing with Sharon ....a Broadway LEGEND is real hahah."

"And Jonathon Bennett as my tv husband...you guys?!" he continued. "He is so fun, kind & talented! We truly became a family in the course of shooting this movie!"

The Christmas House features an ensemble cast who play members of the Mitchell family, all of whom reconvene at their childhood home during the holiday season. While trying to convince their parents to not sell the house, Bennett and Harder Arychuk's characters, a married couple, await news of being accepted to adopt a child.