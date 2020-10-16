John Legend’s Powerful Post About Chrissy Teigen Thanks Fans for Their Love

"It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone."

Since tragically losing their unborn child, Jack, in late September, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have taken time away from the spotlight to grieve. Aside from Chrissy's initial devastating announcement of the loss, (which sparked powerful conversations among families who have experienced similar grief), the couple, who is known for being extremely active on social media, have understandably stayed private. However, Legend just posted to Instagram for the first time since losing his child. The post is a tribute to both his wife, Chrissy, and all of the people who have been supporting the couple during this heartbreaking time.

On October 14th, Legend made his first public appearance since losing Jack at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, where he performed his new song, "Never Break." On October 15th, Legend posted his performance of the emotional ballad and thanked family, friends, and fans for supporting him and Teigen during this trying time.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy," Legend wrote. "We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know."

Legend also addressed the community of people who have been opening up about their own losses.

"More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence," Legend continued. "It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families."

Of course, Legend also addressed Teigen in his Instagram caption, and opened up about the deep pain they are both feeling right now.

"I love and cherish you and our family so much," the singer wrote. "We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test," Legend wrote.

"We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."