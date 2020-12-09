John Legend Left a NSFW Comment on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram Post, and LOL

On December 7th, Chrissy Teigen posted a photo of herself and her dog to her Instagram. In the photo, Teigen wore her everyday lingerie—a simple bra and high-waisted underwear (with fuzzy socks, of course)—and captioned the pic, "fuck it!" with a couple heart emojis. And husband John Legend's comment made the entire internet blush.

"Don't mind if I do," Legend commented. His cheeky response immediately garnered over 100,000 likes.

And because Teigen is the the queen of comebacks, she spoke for everyone in saying, "@johnlegend hooooooooooooooly shit dude !!!!!!!!" The entire exchange is beyond hilarious, especially when know they're probably sitting right next to each other on the couch laughing their heads off.

Once we were able to recover and scroll past Legend's comment, it was clear that Teigen's post wasn't just something to make people laugh (though we certainly did LOL). Many praised her for posting an unedited photo of her postpartum body. "Normalize normal bodies!!" one follower wrote. "Thanks for showing your true self."

Another follower commented, "It is beyond refreshing how beautiful and how real you are," which was followed by a fan who wrote, "It's magical seeing women raw and unfiltered. Keep on being you , it's so real and refreshing. Thank you."