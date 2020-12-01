John Legend Posted the Sweetest Message to Chrissy Teigen for Her Birthday

Yesterday, November 30th, Chrissy Teigen celebrated her 35th birthday, and to ring in the new milestone, husband John Legend posted the sweetest tribute to his wife, and perfectly simple and sweet.

"We celebrate my queen today," Legend captioned a photo of Teigen on Instagram. "Happy birthday, my darling. My love for you is infinite and unconditional. Thank you for bringing so much light and love to our family and to the world."

Reese Witherspoon commented the 100 emoji, and Gwyneth Paltrow added two hearts. Kelly Wearstler wrote, "STUNNING!!" Happy Birthday @chrissyteigen XK," and Jessica Alba said, "Happiest birthdays to one of the best there is!!! Love you girl!!!!"

Teigen celebrated her birthday with her first shower in two months. She told her followers via Instagram Stories that she has been unable to physically stand in the shower due to her high-risk pregnancy and pregnancy loss, so she's been taking baths since September. "I feel really good," she told fans, and thanked them for sending her well wishes. "I feel very clear and very good."

The model and cookbook author has been hinting at some really tough goings on behind the scenes that may or may not have to do with losing her son Jack at the end of September. She says that she will let fans in on what she's been going through at some point, but for now, she's just "glad to be back."

She also shared a few throwback snaps shared by a fan account. "Cheese game strong!" she captioned the first pic of her kid-self serving some series smiles.

Image zoom Credit: @chrissyteigen, Instagram

And she looks like both Luna and Miles in the next pic she shared. And we thought Miles was a spitting image of Legend...

Image zoom Credit: @chrissyteigen, Instagram