John Legend Dedicated His Emotional “Never Break” Performance to Chrissy Teigen 

It was his first appearance since he and Teigen lost their son, Jack, in late September.

After unexpectedly and tragically losing their unborn third child, Jack, in late September, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took a much-needed break from social media and the public eye to mourn. In his first appearance since the tragic loss, Legend performed his song "Never Break" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards last night, October 14th, and dedicated the performance to his wife.

"Never Break" is an emotional ballad about not giving up on a relationship despite the hardships life serves.

"This is for Chrissy," Legend said before singing the first line.

Ahead of his performance, Kelly Clarkson, who played host at this year's socially distanced BBMAs, gave a heartfelt introduction to Legend and what he and his family have gone through in the past few weeks.

"John Legend is one of my favorite people on this planet and it's easy for us all to feel that way about him because he and Chrissy both just have this warm way of inviting us into their world, both the highs and the lows," Clarkson said, per NBC Miami. "My heart, obviously all of our hearts, go out to both in this very difficult time and I'm thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us."

Legend and Teigen updated their friends, fans, and followers about their pregnancy loss on October 1st, with Teigen writing, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before."

Their third baby, whom they named Jack, had been a high-risk pregnancy for a month before his early delivery, with Teigen needing to be on bedrest since early September. However, through all the complications and inconveniences, nothing could have prepared Legend and Teigen for their loss, and it's something the couple will still need plenty of time to grieve and recover from.