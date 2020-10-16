Joe Jonas Posted a #TBT Pic of His Proposal to Sophie Turner

Yesterday, October 15th, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated the third anniversary of their engagement. The couple, who just welcomed their first child together over the summer, each shared a throwback picture of the moment Turner accepted Jonas's proposal, and at least to us, that #TBT seems like just yesterday.

Jonas first posted the intimate photo to his Instagram Story yesterday, and then Turner re-grammed his pic, tagging her husband and adding a series of heart emojis.

"Three years ago @sophiet said yes!" Jonas captioned the photo.

Turner and Jonas had about a year-and-a-half-long engagement before tying the knot in a last-minute Las Vegas wedding minutes after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards wrapped. Diplo live-streamed most of the event, and an Elvis impersonator performed the ceremony.

Later, Turner and Jonas held a more formal affair in the South of France in late June for friends and family who didn't just so happen to be in Las Vegas after the BBMAs.

Image zoom Instagram, @JoeJonas

"It’s lovely to be engaged," Turner told Marie Claire in April 2018. "Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career."

She continued, "There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life."

Back in 2017, Sophie posted the below Instagram two days after she accepted her now-husband's proposal.