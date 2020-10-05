Joe Jonas Dyed His Hair Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

Hot pink hair, a registered voter, what more could we ask for?

Joe Jonas is officially the coolest dad around. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which kicked off on October 1st, Jonas died his hair hot pink on Friday, October 2nd. Then, to really drive home the fact that he is the epitome of cool, Jonas also posted a photo of himself with an "I Voted" sticker. He is really making a play for Citizen of the Year.

On Friday, Jonas posted a selfie of his new hue to his Instagram Story, placing a pink Breast Cancer Awareness ribbon next to his face.

Throughout the month of October, the National Breast Cancer Foundation runs a campaign to increase awareness of the disease, which will affect one in eight women in the U.S. during their lifetime.

We don't know if the National Breast Cancer Foundation shot Jonas a quick text to ask him to spread the word, but he's doing a great job at reminding his fanbase that Breast Cancer Awareness Month is upon us.

Check out Jonas' pink hair in a pic captured by a fan account.

Then, on October 4th, Jonas posted a photo of himself (and his new pink hair) to Instagram, having seemingly just voted early in the upcoming November election. Early voting in the state of California officially begins today, October 5th, and will run through November 2nd.

It's unclear if Jonas maybe submitted his ballot through the mail, but, having captioned the pic #ivoted, it's clear Jonas completed his civic duty one way or another.