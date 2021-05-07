Jesse Williams Is Leaving ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ After 12 Seasons—We’re Not Crying, You Are

We need a doctor after hearing the latest Grey's Anatomy news. Jesse Williams, who plays Dr. Jackson Avery on the ABC medical drama, announced that he will be leaving after an 11-year run on the show, with his final episode airing May 20th. And fans aren't okay. Like, at all.

In a statement, per Deadline, Williams reflected on the opportunities the show has offered him and gave a shoutout to his cast and crew.

"I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista, Ellen and Debbie," Williams said. "As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds."

He continued, "The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I'll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends."

Yeah...we're going to need a minute.

"Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist," Grey's executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. "Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift," showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement. "Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years."

With his final episode coming up quickly, many fear they won't get the closure they want so badly for Dr. Jackson Avery.

At least we got the "Japril" reunion we've been praying for.