Jennifer Lopez Twinned With Both Her Mom and Daughter On Mother’s Day

These three generations know a thing or two about beauty—inside and out.

Ahead of Mother's Day, JLO Beauty posted a stunning photo of brand owner Jennifer Lopez, her daughter Emme, and her mom Guadalupe, who basically look like three versions of the same woman. The three generations of beauty had a photoshoot for the brand's #MamaGlowsBest campaign, "for gorgeous, glowing skin from ages 7-77." Hey—twins do run in the family, after all.

"Three generations, but one belief—WE ARE LIMITLESS (and so are YOU!)," the May 7th photo is captioned. "Share the positive affirmations your supermom has taught you down below."

The brand also produced a behind-the-scenes video from the below photo shoot, over which Lopez narrates that she really felt "the strength of the females in my family" when she was creating her brand. She noted that her mother raised her to believe she could do anything—all jobs were genderless.

"It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything," Lopez captioned the video, which she shared to her personal page on May 8th. "This was something that has really stayed with me. Being a mom is my greatest joy, and today I think about my mommy and all the moms out there. This is your day, and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude and appreciation…enjoy it!"

Lopez spent her Mother's Day with "mommy" Guadalupe and her twins "coconuts" Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony. It looks like the family celebrated the day with brunch, sunshine, and a bunch of selfies.