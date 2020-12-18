Not only will she play an FBI agent tracking down a serial killer, but she's also producing the project.

Jennifer Lopez is making some serious money moves this year. Amidst developing her own skincare line, JLo Beauty (which drops on New Year's Day), and putting out new music, the more-than-triple threat has also signed on for a new movie. The Hustlers star is teaming up with Netflix to produce and star in a film adaptation of the best-selling book The Cipher by Isabella Maldonado.

As Variety reports, "Lopez will play FBI agent Nina Guerrera, who finds herself drawn into a serial killer’s case after he strategically posts complex codes and riddles online. The codes correspond to recent murders, designed to lure her into a cat-and-mouse chase." For any fans of the series Shades of Blue, in which Lopez starred as Detective Harlee Santos, this will be a familiar role.

This upcoming film isn't even close to the only one J.Lo has in the works, though. She'll also star in and produce the Universal Pictures film Marry Me, which is set to release in early 2021 and follows a pop star who spontaneously weds a fan during an arena performance; The Godmother, in which she'll portray the Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco; and Shotgun Wedding, which co-stars Armie Hammer and follows a couple whose destination wedding is hijacked by criminals.

On top of all this, J.Lo is also working on a new music video. "I was working on a new music video last night THAT I CAN’T WAIT TO SHARE WITH YOU!!!!" she wrote in an Instagram post yesterday.