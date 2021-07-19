Jennifer Lopez Posted a Selfie With Her Daughter, and They're Basically The Same Person

Mother-daughter time! Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez shared a new selfie of herself smiling alongside one of her "little coconuts" — her mini-me, 13-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz. And, honestly, try to spot the difference.

The actress and pop performer captioned the adorable Instagram photo, "#WeekendVibes with my coconut." In the brightly sunlit shot, both mom and daughter are twinning, rocking their naturally luscious curls and J. Lo is sporting her signature gold hoops — a fashion trend she seems to have passed down to her teenager. The resemblance is uncanny, is it not? Same nose, same eyes, same smile!

We've got glimpses of Emme throughout the years via her mom's social media, but what really sold on us her being her mom's lookalike (in addition to this cute selfie) was her surprise cameo during Lopez's unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performance in 2020.

We think we speak for everyone when we say our mouths hit the floor as soon as Emme belted the first line to her mom's iconic track "Let's Get Loud." And when J.Lo later joined her on stage, it was nearly impossible to decipher who was singing which lyric, they sounded so similar.