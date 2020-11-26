If there's one word we can all associate with Jennifer Lopez it's "confidence," and the singer showed exactly why when she revealed the cover art for her new single on Wednesday, November 25th. The cover art for her new song "In the Morning" shows Lopez completely naked — except for her huge engagement ring — posed against a black background. And her fans are loving it, including some celeb fans who are being very generous with the fire emoji.

"Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday," Lopez captioned the photo on Twitter and Instagram. She also credited the photographers Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott. Before revealing the full cover art, on November 24, Lopez shared a montage of photos from the shoot with Alaş and Piggot along with a sample of the song.

But, it's the cover art that's getting the most attention. On Instagram, the photo has over 6 million likes. For comparison, most of Lopez's posts get around 1 million to 2 million. Obviously, that is a lot of people, but this new picture is getting a lot of love.

Basically, Lopez's fans are very on board for her latest move, and that includes many celebrity fans who have commented on her Instagram. "Hooooooooootttttttt👑," wrote Lopez's Second Act co-star Vanessa Hudgens. Singer Rita Ora commented, "Legend 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼". Pose star Billy Porter wrote, "WERK HENNY!!!!!!!! WERK!!!!! 💁🏾‍♂️". Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Ming-Na Wen added, "Setting the bar way high, woman!!🔥🔥🔥". "Body ody body odyyyyyyy🔥🔥🔥," shared The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams. Model Lily Aldrige went with only emoji: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥". Destiny's Child's Kelly Rowland just wrote, "......with the ring on....."