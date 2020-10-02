Jennifer Lopez’s New Waist-Length Hair Is Giving Us Mermaid Vibes

Jennifer Lopez's signature curls just got an upgrade. Last night, the tripe threat debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram, and we're getting serious "Under the Sea" vibes. Despite rocking shoulder-length curls over the past few weeks, J.Lo just showed off super long mermaid waves that have to be extensions. We're loving the breezy, aquatic energy the actress is dishing out.

On October 1st, J.Lo posted a photo of herself to Instagram, highlighting her new look. The "Pa' Ti + Lonely" singer is wearing classic blue jeans and a plain white T-shirt, giving her long waves center stage. Lopez captioned the post, "Back to basics ✨🤍💙."

Our first thought was, "J.Lo's hair isn't basic in the slightest."

But then, our emoji translation led us to believe Lopez is calling her outfit basic, which makes a bit more sense.

Maren Morris agreed with our opinion on the caption and commented, "You are anything but. ✨." We can't help but notice the wigs in the background of J.Lo's photo. We know her current look is her own (likely paired with extensions), because celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shared his work on J.Lo's hair to his own Instagram, too.

"New hair vibes today💫 @jlo," he wrote in the caption.