Jennifer Lopez Is Rocking Curtain Bangs Right Now

If there’s one celebrity who manages to pull off pretty much every beauty trend imaginable, it’s Jennifer Lopez. She’s had plenty of hair looks over the years, and she looks incredible with each and every one she tries. Case in point: her brand new curtain bangs, which look so good, she has us reaching for the scissors to try a DIY at-home bang trim of our own.

Lopez’s longtime hair guru, Chris Appleton, shared her stunning new look on Instagram. The multi-hyphenate can be seen sporting her signature voluminous waves with honey blonde highlights and the new curtain bangs. The shaggy, eyelash-grazing style makes for a low-maintenance way to get on the bangs bandwagon—as J.Lo shows in a later picture, you can simply push them aside as the name implies.

Appleton captioned his post, “@jlo got bangs today,” obviously receiving fire and heart-eye emojis galore in the comments section.

Lopez took her new bangs out for a masked-up date night on the town with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in Los Angeles, giving another glimpse of her new look in a smiley selfie video that she posted to Instagram Stories the same day.

Image zoom @jlo, Instagram

Though Appleton didn’t divulge whether or not the shaggy, ‘70s-inspired bangs are the result of some solid clip-ins or an actual chop, Glamour reported that they are strategically placed clip-ins. He reportedly spilled his secrets in a master class for ColorWow, noting that “the secret to a good curtain bang is closing the forehead shape.” He added, “I like to use ColorWow's Raise the Root volumizing spray on dry hair, then grab a hairdryer and a big round brush to pull the hair forward and down, while hitting it with heat for a couple of seconds.”