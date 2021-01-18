Jennifer Lopez Clapped Back at a Fan Who Thinks She’s Had “Tons” of Botox

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"Try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others."

Jennifer Lopez is fed up with the Botox claims. After posting an Instagram video revealing the results of one of her new J.Lo Beauty products, the singer and actress received an onslaught of comments accusing her of getting injection treatments and lying about it to her fans.

In the video, J.Lo raves about the Limitless Glow Sheet Mask from her new line, highlighting its anti-aging effects. "Okay I just took off the mask. Honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face," she says in the IGTV. "I feel like it took 10 years off my face."

While the comments section was filled with people claiming her youthful-looking skin was due to Botox, one comment seemed to bother the Hustlers star the most. "Can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn't move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying," one Instagram user wrote.

Lopez wrote a snappy response back, shooting down claims as she always has in the past. "LOL that's just my face!!!" she wrote. "For the 500 millionth time...I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying."

The entrepreneur in her also took the opportunity to include more promo for her new skincare line, adding, "Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!!"

But she didn't just leave it at that. The 51-year-old producer and businesswoman shared "another JLO beauty secret" for the snarky commenter and everyone else reading.