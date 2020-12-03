Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Cancelled Their Wedding Twice Due to COVID

Jennifer Lopez says she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez are not going to do the whole COVID-wedding thing. In a recent interview, Lopez says that she and Rodriguez are in "no rush" to get married, and have already postponed their wedding twice due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. So, they're going to wait and see how things pan out before rescheduling for a third time.

“We’ve talked about so many different things because we had to cancel the wedding last year because of COVID, because of the quarantine," Lopez told Access Hollywood on December 2nd. "And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know.”

Though setting back the wedding date isn't ideal, Lopez says she and Rodriguez have "kind of have let [the wedding idea] go for a second." She continued, "I don’t know what we’re going to do, we talk about small, big, this, that,. And I think we just feel like, let’s just wait it out. There’s no rush, we’re good, everything’s cool and it’ll happen when the time is right."

Lopez and Rodriguez have been engaged since March 2019, and were planning their wedding before COVID took control of, well, everything. Rodriguez told Jimmy Fallon while appearing on The Tonight Show in April, "Some people said maybe we have a drive-thru wedding," joking, "It’ll be cheaper."

Whether they decide to go the drive-thru route, or hold off on exchanging vows altogether, Lopez told Access Hollywood that there are currently bigger fish to fry than planning a COVID-safe wedding. "I feel like it’s not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now," she said. "That’s not what life is about."