Jennifer Lawrence isn't up for an Oscar this year, but her dress looks like an Academy Award
Awards show darling Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the 90th annual Academy Awards in the metallic Versace dress of your dreams. The Red Sparrow actress paired the stunningly sparkly number with loose waves, her signature smoky eye, and an earth-toned, brownish lip color.
Many speculated over whether Lawrence would be in attendance at the 2018 Oscars, as the Silver Lining Playbook actress isn’t nominated for an award this year; however, Variety reported that Lawrence will be presenting the Best Actress Oscar alongside Jodie Foster following Casey Affleck’s withdrawal as a presenter. In the era of #MeToo and Time’s Up in Hollywood, this certainly marks the right move.
In other stunning J.Law look news: Lawrence donned a black Versace dress during a photo call for Red Sparrow in London, where the actress was shamed for her choice of outfit because, well, what else is new. And, in a social media post following the event, Lawrence let it be known that she will not be shamed, thank you very much.
Check out Jennifer’s iridescent 2018 Oscars lewk below.
Disco ball vibes.
*Russian spy voice* Yas, queen.
Love!
Tune into the 2018 Oscars on Sunday, March 4th on ABC.