Jennifer Lawrence Opened Up About Previously Being "a Little Republican" and Not Voting for Obama

In the October 21st episode of the Absolutely Not podcast hosted by Heather McMahan, Jennifer Lawrence admitted that her politics have changed within the last 10 years, and especially within the last four of this current administration. Though she says it's "extremely hard to talk about politics," Lawrence is now speaking up about who she's voting for in the 2020 election and why.

"It's extremely hard to talk about politics," Lawrence told McMahan during their conversation. "You don't want to. I'm an actor, I want everyone to see my movies. I grew up Republican. My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican."

But since voting in the 2008 election between John McCain and Barack Obama, Lawrence says she "changed [her] politics based on the things that [she's learned]."

"I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house where I can see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies, and I can also see that the social issues weren't in line with my views," she said.

Lawrence continued, "For me, when Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything."

"This is an impeached president who's broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand," she said.

Earlier this month, Lawrence spoke to V Magazine for "The Thought Leaders Issue," and confirmed she's voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. "I would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime," she told the publication on October 7th.

"I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this year because Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America.

She continued, "He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being."

Lawrence also noted that she's a three-year board member of Represent Us, a non-partisan group aimed at dismantling corrupt politics and giving back the power to American citizens.

“The hope is to make Americans aware of the corruption in our government, so we can vote it out."