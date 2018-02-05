Jennifer Lawrence led a Philadelphia Eagles chant on a plane, and the passengers were not exactly here for it

An hour or so before the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the New England Patriots at the 2018 Super Bowl, Jennifer Lawrence was on a Delta flight from New Orleans to Los Angeles when she got on the intercom and led an Eagles chant for a plane full of unenthused passengers.

“Everybody, this is not the pilot speaking. This is Jennifer Lawrence,” she said over the microphone. “It’s February 4th, Super Bowl Sunday, and we all know what that means. Can I please get a ‘Fly eagles fly? Fly eagles fly! Fly eagles fly!'”

When the camera whipped around toward the passengers, it revealed a sea of bored faces. First class was definitely NOT here for J.Law’s chant, that’s for damn sure. We did see a few fists raised in the main cabin, though, so it wasn’t entirely a loss.

You must watch the video until the end because Lawrence goes off-book and shouts the iconic line from Bridesmaids, “There’s a colonial woman on the wing!” which caused the flight attendant to immediately pull the intercom from Lawrence’s hand.

