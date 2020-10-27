Fans Thought Jennifer Garner’s Pic Was a Pregnancy Announcement

Jennifer Garner always gives us great Instagram content. Whether it's a snap of her Bob Ross Chia Pet, a video of a cat making music with a cheese grater and wine glass, or her dog dressed in different costumes from her own films, we're into it. And yesterday, Garner posted another innocent, feel-good photo, but fans took it as an opportunity to ask the actress if she's pregnant.

On October 26th, Garner got into the Halloween spirit as one does: by carving a jack o'lantern. However, this particular pumpkin had a smaller pumpkin inside of it, leading fans to believe that it symbolized a bun in Garner's oven. The actor simply captioned the post, "When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…🎃🎃🎃 ".

One follower wrote in the comments, "Wait … are you pregnant? Does this mean there is a little Jennifer?" Another even commented on Garner's weight, writing, "Wait....are you pregnant or is this something from back when someone posted a pic and thought you were but it was quarantine weight?! Please say you are!!!" It's never okay to ask a woman about their fertility, weight, or anything about their body in general, just FYI.

Garner quickly shut down fans' speculation by commenting, "STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles."

People, can a woman not carve a pumpkin without being questioned about her body? Good grief, indeed. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that Garner has been bombarded with pregnancy speculation. This past September, the actress posted a video tour of her family's farm in Oklahoma, introducing her kids to the farm animals. Someone used this video to pose the pregnancy question, yet again.

However, the mom of three expertly shut down those trolls, writing, "I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant. We can lay that pupper to rest.”