Here’s What Jennifer Aniston’s “11 11” Wrist Tattoo Means

Aniston and her best friend have the same ink on their inner wrist.

We always assumed Jennifer Aniston's "11 11" tattoo must symbolize something meaningful, and now we finally know what that something is. Aniston's best friend Andrea Bendewald posted a tribute to her gal pal of 37 years in early February for Aniston's birthday and revealed that she, too, has "11 11" tattooed on her wrist.

"Happy Birthday Jen!" Bendewald wrote in the caption of her February 11th post. "You are the best-est, most beautiful, talented, big hearted, kind and FUNNY woman on the planet! Here's to YOU on your BIG day! Of course it's the most 💥powerful💥 day of the year with New Moon in Aquarius!!! 🌙 Makes sense that the entire Universe would be in ✨🌎✨alignment with LOVE on your birthday!❤️You are LOVED beyond measure.❤️"

Bendewald added, "Can't wait to celebrate and make more magical wishes! 11:11...Here's to 37 MORE years of celebrating birthdays."

Bendewald, who plays the makeup artist to Aniston's Alex Levy in The Morning Show, and Aniston seemingly got the tattoos around 2018 when fans first spotted Aniston's ink on the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and 2020 SAG Awards red carpets.

Though the actual meaning behind the numbers is still a mystery, a source close to Aniston told People in 2020, "The number 11 is also special to her because of her birthday and Norman," her Welsh Corgie-Terrier who passed away in 2011.

Despite the numbers themselves holding meaning, sharing a wrist tattoo with a best friend is meaningful enough in itself.