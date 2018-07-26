Jenna Dewan is the latest female celebrity to prove there’s nothing more beautiful than loving the skin you’re in. She stripped down for the September 2018 issue of Women’s Health (on newsstands August 7th), and she’s never looked more confident. Not only does she bare it all in the magazine’s annual Naked Issue, but she totally owns it, too.

The World of Dance host discussed the roots of her body-confidence, revealing that it’s because of her background in dance. She said that after dancing for so long — and doing it in such little clothing — she lost a sense of shame or “modesty” when it came to her body. She also noted that she absolutely doesn’t think motherhood and sexuality are mutually exclusive.

"Apparently, when you become a mother, you’re supposed to leave your sexuality at the door, and I never understood that," Dewan told the magazine. "I think there’s nothing sexier than becoming a mother. You give life. It’s everything. And you don’t change who you are inside just because you have a kid."

The 37-year-old went on to say that she doesn’t want to hide her sexuality from her daughter, Everly, either. Instead, she wants to teach her five-year-old that it’s okay to be a “fully actualized, sensual woman.”

AMEN.

Dewan also opened up about her love of working out, and how her fitness goals changed over the years.

"I really like to feel strong, and I like to feel curvy. And when I say 'curvy,' I mean 'muscular.' In the gym, I add more weight rather than increasing reps because I want to build muscle," she explained. "Before, it used to be like, 'I wanna get long, lean muscles.' Now, I’m just like, 'I wanna feel strong and good.'"