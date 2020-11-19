Jason Momoa Gushing About Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz Is the Joy You Need Today

In case you needed *one more* reason to be obsessed with him.

In a bid to clinch the title of "Nicest Man in Hollywood," Jason Momoa opened up to Men’s Health about how much he loves his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz; worships his wife, Lisa Bonet; and straight-up cried when his daughter Lola turned 13. Tom Hanks better watch his back.

As you may already know via Instagram—the platform on which Momoa dubbed [Kravitz] "zozo bear," and she's called him "papa bear," Men’s Health points out—the Aquaman star and his step-daughter are admirably close.

“I love her husband,” he gushed to the magazine. “I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family.”

The self-professed “big family guy” (we’re not crying, you are) first met Bonet in 2005, when Kravitz was 17. From the start, he made it a point not only to develop a relationship with Kravitz, but with her father, as well—that would be “Lenny fucking Kravitz,” as Men’s Health also helpfully points out—and now, the two men refer to each other as “ohana,” the Hawaiian term for “family.”

And while Lenny played it cool when Zoë began bringing boyfriends home as a teenager, Momoa said he was a worried mess about the dating situation. And now his daughter with Bonet, Lola, is 13, he’s anticipating that she’ll start dating and admits "I'm not going to do well with it" (hence the crying on her birthday). Unless, that is, she meets someone who is as obsessed with her as Momoa is with his wife, whom he literally called “a goddess.”

"I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dipshit bad boy," Moma told Men's Health. "I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Bonet], good luck!’”

Momoa is now working on Dune, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel of the same name. But for most of 2020, he was quarantining with his family (including Bonet, Lola, and 11-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf). The family "[got] so much closer" during that time, Momoa said, but he continually strives to do better for them.

"My wife is very sophisticated and smart and [our kids and I are] kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better," he says. “I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.”