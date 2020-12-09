January Jones Clapped Back at a Gossip Story in the Most Hilarious Way

On December 8th, January Jones received an email from The National Enquirer asking her camp to provide a statement for an upcoming article the tabloid plans to published later today, December 9th. The story on the docket is about how Jones has been posting "attention-grabbing" photos of herself in bikinis on Instagram throughout quarantine, and that a "source" says she's doing so because she's desperately seeking attention. And Jones has the best clap back to this absurd request ever.

"The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts," the email in question, which Jones posted to her Instagram, reads. "Sources claim her content smacks of a "desperate cry for attention" and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before [the] pandemic took hold." Um, okay.

"Shit," Jones wrote in the caption of her post. "They’ve discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my 'friends.'"

And to be fair, Jones has been worrying her friends with these posts. Former Mad Men costar Kiernan Shipka commented, "It worries me how hot you are, yes."

But the clap back doesn't stop there. In classic one-two punch format, Jones posted a bikini pic hours after she exposed the Enquirer email, captioning the pic, "Had to do it" and hashtagging it #DESPERATE.

Her entire comments section instantly filled up with hilarious comments in support of Jones' middle-finger bikini post. "It was me. I’m worried !!!!!!!" Chrissy Teigen wrote. Pal Monica Padman wrote, "I’m so worried!!!" And Alison Brie commented, "Fuck yeah!!!"

It's unclear if the Enquirer still plans to go through with publishing this story after Jones trolled them so hard for trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. Bikini selfies, more often than not, are not a cry for help nor a sign that someone is "desperately seeking attention." People are allowed to get hyped about how great they look in a two-piece swimsuit, believe it or not.