Jane Fonda Brought Back Her Star-Studded Exercise Videos for a Good Cause

Katy Perry and her breast pump want you to "get pumped...to vote."

Jane Fonda is at it a-freaking-gain. Fonda, with the help of some famous friends, released a mini 1980s-style exercise video to encourage the masses to exercise their right to vote, and we're feeling energized, in shape, and ready to hop, skip, and jump to the polls.

"Let’s Get Registered!!!! 💪," Fonda, a former workout video queen, captioned her October 5th Instagram video.

"We’re getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to exercise your right to vote."

She continued: "Many states have registration deadlines today so do not wait! Head to the link in my bio and check your registration status now!" adding, "LET’S DO THIS!!!!! #ExerciseThatVote."

Costars of Fonda's video include Vanessa Hudgens, Ken Jeong, Shaq, Kerry Washington, Ashley Benson, Amy Schumer, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom. Perry, who just gave birth to her first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, uses her breast pump in the video and says, "get pumped...to vote."

"I need you to be laser focused," Fonda revs up. "I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand. So, let's get ready to exercise our right to vote!"

In the video, Fonda reminds us that October 5th is the last day to register to vote in several states across the U.S. However, if your state is still accepting registration, Fonda included a link to her ExerciseThatVote.org page where you can register to vote in your state through Register2Vote.org.

Fonda has been an activist for myriad issues, including climate change, social justice, and providing care for those affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. She has been hosting weekly virtual rallies—Fire Drill Fridays—during which she talks about the importance of lawmakers adopting the Green New Deal to save our climate and the future of our economy.

By voting for candidates who lean more to the left, Fonda argues that we will become that much closer to putting climate change at the top of our priority list and finally making moves to help protect this planet for future generations.