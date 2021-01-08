James Marsden Admitted He Turned Down a Role in ‘Magic Mike’ and We Feel So Deprived

Though Magic Mike and its sequel, Magic Mike XXL, famously feature some of our favorite Hollywood charmers, it turns out that one of our all-time celeb crushes actually could have been featured, but he turned down the opportunity. James Marsden recently dropped the major truth bomb that he was offered a role in the 2012 hit, but he turned it down out of "fear."

Marsden appeared on the January 5th episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, and he opened up about projects he's passed on in his film and TV career, revealing that while he was "happy" to say no to certain things, he seemingly regrets passing on Magic Mike.

"I was offered a role in Magic Mike," he told Corden. "I had the fear that I would be edited out of the movie, that all my lines would be cut out and I would just be an extra running around in a G-string" adding, "I think it was a lack of courage on my part."

He went on to admit, "I should have just done it," but joked, "I have friends and family who still think it was a wise idea for me not to do it because they don't want to see me like that."

Of passing on the role, Marsden added, "I could have jumped in and had fun with that, more often than not [in his career], I'm happy when I look back and I've avoided some pitfalls."