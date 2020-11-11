A Pivotal 1995 Interview with Princess Diana Is Now Under Investigation

In 1995, Princess Diana of Wales sat down with British journalist Martin Bashir and gave him the "scoop of the century," as it was referred to in tabloids at the time. She disclosed that both she and her husband, Prince Charles, were unfaithful to each other and that she was in the throes of a battle with "rampant bulimia." Many have wondered how this interview came to fruition, especially since Diana was still in the grasp of the royal family, and now the BBC, who aired the interview and currently employ Bashir, is investigating Bashir and his questionable tactics to secure Diana's trust at the time.

Earlier this week, a two-part documentary about that fateful interview aired on the British network ITV, in which Bashir was accused of using doctored bank statements to trick Diana into thinking she was being spied on by royal employees in order to sway her trust toward Bashir.

The interview as a whole was shrouded by intense secrecy and carried out like something out of a spy movie. Camera equipment was hidden in boxes with misleading labels, staff was sneakily sent home for the afternoon, and Bashir's car was parked in a CCTV blindspot to avoid suspicion.

Though Bashir was questioned and exonerated in 1996 by the BBC for accusations regarding his ethics, the ITV documentary revealed that graphic designer Matthias Wiessler, who produced the doctored bank statements, was actually the one punished after the '96 investigation in lieu of Bashir, despite Bashir spearheading the entire event.

Bashir is currently recovering from heart surgery and complications due to COVID-19, and has yet to speak publicly about the new accusations and information made public by the documentary.