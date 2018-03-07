21 Powerful International Women's Day Quotes to Uplift and Inspire You
For your Instagram captions or your morning mantras.
International Women’s Day is here, and with it comes a sense of both celebration and responsibility. International Women’s Day is a time to honor the extraordinary women who have helped pave the way for progress, from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Malala Yousafzai to Janet Mock.
It's a time to applaud the positive changes the #MeToo Movement and others have made in bringing sexual harassment and assault to the forefront of the national conversation. It's also a time to reflect on how much change there is left to make to achieve true gender equality in our society.
With the World Economic Forum saying that gender parity is more than 200 years away, it can feel hard—hopeless, even—to stay positive and motivated. But these powerful quotes by women, for women, and about women will help you feel inspired to #ChooseToChallenge (this year's theme encouraging everyone to call out gender bias and inequality) in honor of International Women's Day.
Carry these words with you this International Women's Day and beyond, and find out all of the ways you can get involved this year here.