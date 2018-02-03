Here's how to watch the Kitten Bowl, because why should puppies have all the fun?

For 14 years, the Puppy Bowl has entertained non-sports fans everywhere on Super Bowl Sunday. But cat lovers, did you know that there’s also a Super Bowl sporting event dedicated to felines? Yup, it’s called the Kitten Bowl, and it’s been going on for five years now! Here’s how to watch the Kitten Bowl in 2018.

The Kitten Bowl will air on the Hallmark Channel at 12 p.m. ET. That’s early enough that you can still catch the Puppy Bowl after. Because why not make a day of the cuteness? (Speaking of, here’s how to watch the Puppy Bowl.) The Kitten Bowl features tiny cats — all displaced by natural disasters — vying for the “Feline Football” trophy, as well as a forever home. The best part is that ALL these cute kitties are available for adoption, so you can welcome one of the athletes into your life.

What should you expect from the Kitten Bowl? A tiny gridiron, mini footballs, and lots of adorable scuffles between the playful kittens with names like J.J. Swats and Kazoo. (You can meet them all on Hallmark’s Kitten Bowl website.) Commentators include NFL quarterback Rodney Peete and former quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Then, at 3 p.m. ET, the Puppy Bowl will air on the Animal Planet. That special bowl game brings even more cats in the form of a “Kitty Play” half-time show, so you’ll want to tune in for this one too. Yup, cat people are finally having their day, and we’re all about it.

Here’s how to watch the Kitten Bowl if you don’t have cable.

DirecTV Now has Hallmark, Animal Planet, and NBC. So you can get your fill of ball-playing kittens, puppies, and humans. The “Live a Little” bundle includes all of these channels and costs $35 a month. But DirecTV also offers a 7-day free trial that you can take advantage of just in time for the Kitten Bowl, Puppy Bowl, and Super Bowl.