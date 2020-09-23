Two Ruth Bader Ginsburg Movies Are Returning to Theaters

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

But here’s how to watch them safely at home, too.

To honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Focus Features and Magnolia Pictures will rerelease their 2018 Ginsburg-centric films On the Basis of Sex, starring Felicity Jones, and the documentary RBG. Proceeds from the rerelease of these films in theaters will go toward the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation in support of their Women’s Rights Project, which Ginsburg co-founded in 1972.

On the Basis of Sex and RBG will run in about 1,000 theaters of the 70% of open movie theaters nationwide.

Justice Ginsburg passed away due to complications of her pancreatic cancer on September 18th in the comfort of her own home. She was 87 years old.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice—a responsibility she did not wear lightly,” Jones said in a statement, per Variety. "She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor-sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply."

Of course, because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many of us still may not be ready to venture into our local movie theater.

If not, here's how to watch RBG and On the Basis of Sex at home:

RBG, which scored an Oscar nomination and an Emmy win, documents Ginsburg's rise to the Supreme Court and her gaining popularity as a pop culture icon—"the notorious RBG." The documentary is available to Hulu subscribers and can be rented on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

On the Basis of Sex—which is a retelling of Ginsburg's law school years and career-changing Moritz v. IRS case, the first case to rule that gender discrimination violates the U.S. Constitution—is available to stream on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu with a Showtime subscription.