Broadway Is Throwing a Virtual ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Concert for Charity

Parties and trick-or-treating may be off the table this year, but not even the coronavirus pandemic can squash the spirit of Halloween. Case in point: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas—aka the very embodiment of Halloween—is getting the virtual-performance treatment on October 31st. And we can thank Broadway, which has been coping with its own pandemic-related cancelations, for the festive event. Here's how you can watch, donate, and, of course, sing along. (What's this? What's this?)

The benefit performance is a team effort between the Actors Fund and the Lymphoma Research Foundation, with cooperation from Tim Burton, Danny Elfman, and Disney Music Group.

According to a press release, James Monroe Ingelhart (who earned a Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in the original Broadway production of Aladdin) will take on the role of presenter. A rotating cast of fellow Broadway stars—like Rafael Casal, Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein, and Nik Walker—will be interpreting the film’s songs “using only items and clothing found around their house combined with their imaginations.” Tomfoolery, we would imagine, will abound.

Here's how you can watch the virtual The Nightmare Before Christmas Broadway concert.

The “terrifyingly tantalizing” event will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Halloween night, October 31st, and it’ll be available to stream on Vimeo for 24 hours afterward.