It’s (almost) the most terrifying time of year, and a brand-new television series is here to help you celebrate accordingly. Netflix dropped the trailer for The Haunting of Hill House, a chilling new series based on Shirley Jackson’s gothic horror novel from 1959. While the trailer clocks in at only two minutes and 35 seconds, be warned: that’s more than enough time to give you goosebumps.

The trailer begins with lilting piano music as two children ask their mom if she’ll wake them up from bad dreams—dreams they describe in unnerving and horrifying detail. It flashes between the children at Hill House and their adult lives, chronicling the effects the haunted house had on their futures.

For those who haven’t had a chance to read the famous novel, The Haunting of Hill House follows a group of siblings who grew up in the most haunted house in the country. According to a Netflix press release, the TV adaptation will explore what happens when the siblings have to reunite as adults “to confront the ghosts of their past.”

Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, and Victoria Pedretti star in the series.