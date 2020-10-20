The Charlie Brown Halloween Special Will Stream for Free—Here’s How to Watch

Heat up that apple cider and dig out your pumpkin carving kit because it's about that time for your annual rewatch of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. This year, however, the Charlie Brown Halloween special won't be available on network broadcast TV for the first time in decades. Instead, Apple TV+ has exclusive rights to it and the rest of the Charlie Brown specials. Don't worry— you can still watch for free, even if you don't subscribe. We'll explain.

Here's how to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts holiday specials for free:

According to The Verge, the classic holiday special dropped yesterday, October 19th, on AppleTV+ for subscribers only. However, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be available to stream for free on the service come October 30th until November 1st.

It's not the only Peanuts special that is going to AppleTV+, either. As part of the deal, subscribers will be able to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving starting November 18th, and it will be free for anyone between November 25th and November 27th. Next, A Charlie Brown Christmas drops on December 4th, and non-subscribers can stream from December 11th until December 13th.

In It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, which first aired in 1966, the Peanuts gang celebrates Halloween by trick-or-treating, playing in the leaves, and writing a letter to the Great Pumpkin. Of course, like every other Peanuts special, the iconic jazz music accompanies the entire story and dancing eventually ensues.

It's a little bit spooky, a little bit silly, and a lotta bit good, nostalgic fun.

Bonus: AppleTV+ will air brand-new Charlie Brown Specials for Mother's Day, Earth Day, and New Year's Eve.

The streaming service will also air a Peanuts documentary in 2021 as well as a brand new series called The Snoopy Show, airing in February. It's basically like Peanuts headquarters over at Apple TV+ these days.