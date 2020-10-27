Watch the ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters Reunite to Cast a Crucial Spell

"Using our magic for good, can you believe it?"

We'd let Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker put a spell on us any day, especially if it's a spell to get our butts to the polls earlier than later. Midler, Najimy, and Parker, otherwise known as the Sanderson sisters of Hocus Pocus fame, reunited over FaceTime to talk about how important voting in the upcoming election is, and how they could spin a little magic to help inspire young people to head to the polls.

"We could definitely increase voter turnout," Midler said during the call with her Hocus Pocus sister witches, which she posted to Instagram with the caption "A Very Hocus Pocus Election." She then began the spell: "Feed them gum and casserole, get these voters to the polls. Make them vote!"

Midler added in the caption, "Reunited with my sister witches @kathynajimy @sarahjessicaparker and we may have cast a spell on Americans to increase voter turnout."

Midler also encouraged viewers to use the "I Am a Voter" platform to confirm polling and ballot dropbox locations and check out voting options. "Text VOTER to 26797 to confirm your polling location, ballot dropbox location, and your options to vote early," Midler wrote in the caption.

And after you've submitted your ballot, you can celebrate by watching the Hocus Pocus Halloween reunion on October 30th, which Midler is hosting to benefit the New York Restoration Project (NYRP).

It will be a virtual version of her annual "Hulaween" costume ball and the official 2020 theme is “In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover."