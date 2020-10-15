A TikTok User Discovered a ‘Hocus Pocus’ Easter Egg in ‘Halloweentown’

Does this mean the movies take place in the same universe?

All you Disney freaks and conspiracy theorists, listen up. We have a potential "same universe" scenario on our hands. TikTok user @lyssalyssalyssahh happened to come across a strange crossover that could mean something huge for the Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown fandoms. She saw that Sarah Sanderson's costume from the 1993 film Hocus Pocus appears at the end of 2001's Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, and that could only mean one thing: Same universe.

"We watched the first three Halloweentown movies this weekend, just as you do, and at the end of Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge, I noticed something," @lyssalyssalyssahh prefaced her discovery in an October 13th TikTok video. "Is this, or is this not, Sarah Sanderson's exact outfit? Does this mean that Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown exist in the same universe?"

Her discovery was transferred over from TikTok to Twitter and upon taking a closer look—yep, that's definitely the same 'fit.

So, yes, this could mean that Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown take place in the universe in which Sarah Sanderson's outfit ended up in a Salem donation bin which somehow magically transported itself to a Halloweentown-based Goodwill.

However, it's much more likely that the real-life costume was simply recycled and reused, as is the case with many costumes that live in industry costume shops and warehouses. In fact, a "Recycled Movie Costumes" blogpost from 2016, had already pointed out the Sarah Sanderson costume overlap and included a few more details:

"When watching [Hocus Pocus], it is obvious that several copies of the costume were made for Parker, as the locations of the embroidery on her bodice tend to change throughout the film," the post reads. "One version of the costume appears to have gone on to be used on an extra in the 2001 film Halloweentown II, though the bodice has clearly been altered."

Now we're going to be looking for that shifting embroidery every time we watch Hocus Pocus.