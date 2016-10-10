The 7 best Hillary Clinton quotes from the debate (and there were a LOT to choose from)

The second presidential debate took place on October 10th and one thing was clear: Hillary Clinton had so many perfect quotes. The woman slayed. The debate, which took place at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, was moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Martha Raddatz. The town hall style debate between the Democratic nominee Clinton and Republican Nominee Donald Trump had the nominees answering questions from real undecided voters. The debate was memorable for many reasons, from Donald Trump brushing off his lewd comments caught on video as “locker room talk” to continually arguing with the moderators over his frequent interruptions.