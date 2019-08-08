Hilary Duff just got the daintiest summer tattoo, and we might have to steal the look

Seeing celebrity tattoos always gives us serious inspiration, so we love when our favorite stars add new ones. Whether elaborate, like Lady Gaga’s spine-spanning rose, or minimalist, like Selena Gomez’s homage to her sister, there is no shortage of interesting ink out there. Hilary Duff, who is no stranger to gorgeous, dainty tattoos, just got a subtle (and very pretty) nod to summer.

On August 7th, Duff shared pictures from her latest session with tattoo artist Daniel Stone, who shares his work on Instagram as @winterstone. The Younger star posted shots of Stone at work and the finished product—a subtle sun composed of delicate dots and dashes. Duff added the sun to her forearm, where it looks at home above her son’s name, Luca.

In her caption, she thanked Stone for his work and commented that the new piece was a “bright addition.” On his own Instagram page, Stone revealed via hashtag that the dainty, spindly sun was created using a single needle technique.

We love the concept behind Duff’s new piece, especially since we’re trying to cling to the last weeks of summer. We might even say that this sun tattoo is a bright idea.

Check out the finished product below.

hilary-duff-sun-tattoo.jpg Image zoom Credit: Hilary Duff, Instagram

Scroll through the rest of Duff’s post here.

When it comes to tiny tattoos, Duff is quite the connoisseur. In a 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she shared that she had 12 itty bitty tattoos on her inner arms—and she’s definitely added more since then. Her pieces include a wishbone, a two-cent coin, and a bird. When you think about her 2015 song “Tattoo,” it’s really not that surprising.