See Hilary Duff Reveal She’s Pregnant With Her Third Child

Hilary Duff is pregnant with her third child—her second with husband Matthew Koma. Both Duff and Koma announced the impending arrival of baby number three via Instagram on October 24th and their celebrity friends (and die-hard fans) could not be more excited.

Koma captioned his upload, "lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021."

"We are growing!!! Mostly me ..." Duff captioned her version of the video.

Mandy Moore, who is also pregnant, wrote, "Yay!! The best news!!! Love you two and can't wait to be mamas together! Xo," designer Christian Siriano commented, "Congratulations!!" and Busy Philipps added, "Woo!!! Congratulations mama!" Both Jenna Dewan and Lea Michele also sent heart emojis Duff's way.

Over on Koma's post, Sara Bareilles wrote, "Omg!!!!!! Hahahhahaha yesssss," and Priyanka Chopra commented, "Wohoooooo congratulations."

Baby will become the fifth member of a current family of four. Duff has an 8-year-old son named Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and she and Koma welcomed their daughter, Banks, in 2018. In fact, Banks just celebrated her second birthday the day after Duff and Koma announced their pregnancy.

"Banksy Bair is 2!" Duff captioned a compilation video filled with pictures of Banks throughout the past two years. "Two amazing years with your smile and your bright eyes (swoon) It seems you yelled at me, your dad, and bro for most of this time although no one would believe that with all the happiness that pours from you when you smile! Now ...you are curious, at ease, [confident] and brave."

Duff and Koma got married in December 2019 in an intimate backyard affair. Both kids attended the ceremony before being put to bed so the adults could boogie down.