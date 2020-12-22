Hilary Duff Shared a Sweet Throwback Pic With Husband for Their Anniversary

It’s safe to say that 2020 has been a busy year for Hilary Duff and her family, and she’s capping it all off by celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary with husband Matthew Koma. The soon-to-be mom of three celebrated one year of being married on Monday, December 21st, sharing a truly hilarious and relatable photo of the pair on their big day immediately after saying “I do.”

In the photo, Duff and Koma can be seen holding what appears to be a plate of wedding appetizers and utensils, so they’re clearly ready to dig in. In her caption, the Younger star wrote, “I love this moment so much. Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding.” She revealed that directly after exchanging their vows, the newly minted married couple “slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures.”

She added, “this pretty much sums us up ..Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 am and wrangling kids.” (Truly relatable content, right?) Of course, she also addressed the fact that much of their first year of marriage was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding, “Oh, and dodging covid the first year of marriage.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum ended her tribute with a sweet message to Koma, while lightly roasting him at the same time. She wrote, “Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this ♥️ thank you for being a damn good man. Best I’ve ever met 12-21-19. Thanks for drinking two cups or water today... baby steps. Old dogs can learn new tricks.”

For his part, Koma shared an equally touching and funny tribute to his lady. He shared a stunning black-and-white shot from their first moments as husband and wife. In his caption, he wrote, “One year ago today looked a whole lot different. I can’t imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with. When I asked you to be my wife, we had no idea our first year would look like this.”

He then shared what he loves most about Duff, and we’re low-key tearing up. “I’m so in awe of your badassery. How you’re able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don’t know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it.”

“Thank you for being the most steady, supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate,” he continued. “Thank you for the endless hours of indulging my obsession with deceased songwriters and pretending it interests you. Thank you for making me drink water and eat breakfast. You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You’re the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you.”