In a series of tweets on October 28th, Hayley Williams of Paramore called out former members of her band for their homophobic beliefs.

"There’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me," Williams stated in the first of two tweets. "Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless."

She continued, "and ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but paramore."

"to paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian i am talkin straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved."

@Colormebrian is Brian J O'Connor, Williams' hair and makeup artist and partner on hair dye line Good Dye Young. Alongside Williams, who is the lead singer, current Paramore band members include guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro.

Though Williams did not call out anyone specific by name, fans of the band had already taken note of a homophobic comment former and founding band member Josh Farro left on Facebook recently. In the comment, Farro drew a comparison between homosexuality and pedophilia.

"'We should accept that pedophilia is a sexual preference'—first speaker. No we should not. It's not a preference it's a perversion just like homosexuality," Farro writes in response to a Facebook post.

Others on Twitter posted screenshots of other posts taken from Farro's Facebook account, all of which have a conservative bias. His pro-Trump posts from 2016 are currently still live on Facebook, and though the above comment is reportedly a recent Facebook comment, he has not posted any political messages on his personal Facebook feed in years.

Again, it's not entirely clear who Williams is referring to in her call out. However, we now know well and good that she has no tolerance for those who spread hate about the LGBTQ+ community.